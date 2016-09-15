Survey: To your health

Trump claims he feels better at 70 than he did at thirty. So in 1976 he was an overweight blowhard?

Well not overweight as you can see from this photo from the New York Times.

He was still a blowhard bigot. Right around 40 years ago he was discriminating against minorities, sue happy and blaming everyone else for his abhorrent behavior, guess some things sure haven't changed.

We never have discriminated,” he added, “and we never would.” Two months later, Trump Management, represented by Roy M. Cohn, turned around and sued the United States government for $100 million (roughly $500 million in today’s terms), asserting that the charges were “irresponsible and baseless.” ...“Mr. Trump accused the Justice Department of singling out his corporation because it was a large one, and because the government was trying to force it to rent to welfare recipients,” The Times reported.

some other things haven't changed

“He is tall, lean and blond, with dazzling white teeth, and he looks ever so much like Robert Redford. He rides around town in a chauffeured silver Cadillac with his initials, DJT, on the plates. He dates slinky fashion models, belongs to the most elegant clubs and, at only 30 years of age

He was a privileged prick then and now. So why at 30 was he feeling like he was 70 maybe it was all that running around to clubs hanging with the likes of Epstein or people like him who knows. The only way he could feel as good at 70 as he did at 30 is if his old brain can't recall.