Newsvine

reddirthippy

About Articles: 97 Seeds: 126 Comments: 13062 Since: Oct 2008

Breitbart's Matt Boyle Disregards Security Concerns And Journalistic Tradition To Write About Obama Daughters' Vacation

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by reddirthippy View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMedia Matters for America
Seeded on Fri Nov 25, 2016 8:37 AM
Discuss:

Breitbart.com writer Matt Boyle reported on the specific location where President Obama's teenage daughters are vacationing for spring break, ignoring the decades-old journalistic tradition that media outlets should not report on a president's minor children when they are not attending "official or semi-official events" for privacy and security reasons

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor