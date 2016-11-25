Breitbart.com writer Matt Boyle reported on the specific location where President Obama's teenage daughters are vacationing for spring break, ignoring the decades-old journalistic tradition that media outlets should not report on a president's minor children when they are not attending "official or semi-official events" for privacy and security reasons
Breitbart's Matt Boyle Disregards Security Concerns And Journalistic Tradition To Write About Obama Daughters' Vacation
Seeded on Fri Nov 25, 2016 8:37 AM
