Crow Population Collapse

Crows have a long history in America, associated with good and bad luck, bringers of life and death, and transporters of souls to heaven and hell, today they are disappearing. Since the late nineties the Crow population has dropped nearly 50%, even with that drop the population has been far from endangered. West Nile has been blamed for the decline. In recent weeks the population has crashed. Renowned ornithologist Birdy Corvus said "I haven't seen anything like this. We've had bird die offs before, usually thier bodies litter the ground, there aren't any" continuing he said "it appears only around 5% of the population remains". The CDC hasn't been able to find any evidence of West Nile Virus.

Updated: A 3 am tweet by president elect Donnie Drumpf might explain the collapse.

@the real donnie #CROW CROW CROW that's what on the #yuge menu!!!!!!!

When asked Connieanne Kelly a Drumpf spokesperson said "Ben Franklin wanted the turkey to be the national bird the President elect wants the crow."

Updated: Another mysterious tweet by the president elect.

@the real donnie My Night's Watch needs some new duds! the wall goes up.

Updated: A new tweet by president elect Donnie Drumpf explains the population collapse.

@the real donnie #who's a joke#eatcrow mfer's

Connieanne Kelly explained the tweet saying "The President elect is preparing for an inauguration celebration and the White House correspondents dinner."