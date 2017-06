The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday reversed an Obama administration recommendation to ban a pesticide linked to nervous system damage in children.

Newly installed EPA administrator Scott Pruitt signed an order that would allow farmers to continue using chlorpyrifos

1993 study on chlorpyrifos

It was banned from home use in 2001 in the US.

A 2012 study:

Prenatal Exposure to Insecticide Chlorpyrifos Linked to Alterations in Brain Structure and Cognition