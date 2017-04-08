According to the DailyKos Mike Cernovich posted a tweet over an hour before the Syrian strike. Will Trump ferret out the sources that divulged obviously classified national security information about an upcoming military strike? Did the sources leak and Cernovich publish the information to notify the Syrians so they would have time to move critical weapons or personnel?
Who Leaked Classified Military Infomation to Mike Cernovich?
Current Status: Published (4)
Sat Apr 8, 2017 8:41 AM
