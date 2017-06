We have all seen the photo of the "classy" group, Ted, Sarah, and Kid at the Whitehouse. Here is another one from the series

The expression on Palin's face is priceless, so I thought it would be fun to have a caption contest. Here are some of my suggestions.

Hey baby, How do you like my Love Grenade?

Have any daughters under 17??

I'm over seventeen back off!

Is that a gun in you pocket?

Cocky and loaded!

Rock and roll sandwich

What's that smell?

The three mooseketeers.