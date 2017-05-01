Duterte says children killed in Philippines drug war are 'collateral damage'

Since Trump has invited this "leader' to the Whitehouse thought this article from October 2016 would be appropriate.

Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, has referred to innocent people and children as “collateral damage” in his war on drugs because police use automatic weapons when confronting criminals. Asked in an interview with al-Jazeera about minors caught up in the violence, Duterte said those cases would be investigated but added that police can kill hundreds of civilians without criminal liability.

Now he "the Punisher" is targeting children