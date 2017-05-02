Trump Says Andrew "Stonewall" Jackson a Great President

“People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why?” Trump said during an interview with the Washington Examiner set to air on Sirius XM Radio Monday afternoon. “People don’t ask that question, but why was there a Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?..... “I mean, had Andrew Jackson been a little later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War,” Trump said. “He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart. He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War

If the bureaucrats and Washington elites hadn't stopped him he would have finished the wall. You know, 16 years before the war he saw it coming proposed building a a wall, a big stone wall between the states. That would have stopped that railroad the slaves used so Jackson and other southerners wouldn't have worried about losing any. NO WAR! he had it right they need to put funding back in the budget for the wall.

