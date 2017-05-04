Millions of Americans Could Face a Premium Surcharge Under the ACA Repeal Bill - The Commonwealth Fund

This week, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced “The American Health Care Act” (AHCA), a bill aimed at repealing and replacing certain provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The bill proposes to replace the ACA’s individual requirement to have health insurance, or face a tax penalty, with a requirement to maintain continuous coverage. Under the new proposal, anyone who applies for insurance in the individual or small-group markets can be charged a penalty by their insurer equal to 30 percent of their monthly premium if they had a gap in their insurance of more than 63 days in the prior year. Insurers can levy the penalty for 12 months regardless of how long the gap was. People enrolling either during an open enrollment period or in a special enrollment period are subject to the penalty.1