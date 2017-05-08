House GOP Wealthcare Bill

GOP Health Care Bill Would Cut About $765 Billion In Taxes Over 10 Years -Scott Horsley
The lion's share of the tax savings would go to the wealthy and very wealthy. According to the Tax Policy Center, the top 20 percent of earners would receive 64 percent of the savings and the top 1 percent of earners (those making more than $772,000 in 2022) would receive 40 percent of the savings.
--------
GOP Health Care Bill Will Result In A Huge Tax Cut For The Rich, 24 Million Without Insurance - Tony Nitti
Today, the Congressional Budget Office answered those questions, releasing its official scoring of the American Health Care Act, and the results are not pretty. An $883 billion tax cut, $274 billion of it going to the richest 2%. $880 billion stripped from Medicaid. And 24 million fewer insured individuals over the next ten years.