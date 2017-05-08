House GOP Wealthcare Bill

GOP Health Care Bill Would Cut About $765 Billion In Taxes Over 10 Years -Scott Horsley

The lion's share of the tax savings would go to the wealthy and very wealthy. According to the Tax Policy Center, the top 20 percent of earners would receive 64 percent of the savings and the top 1 percent of earners (those making more than $772,000 in 2022) would receive 40 percent of the savings.