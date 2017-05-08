Nicholas Mastroianni II, the visa broker who helped Jared Kushner built a high-rise with Trump's name on it.

Among the things we learned from the recent release of White House ethics filings is that Jared Kushner is retaining his stake in Trump Bay Street, a luxury rental high-rise building in Jersey City, New Jersey......... the man who made the Kushners’ EB-5 financing possible in the first place: Nicholas Mastroianni II, a Florida businessman who has also partnered with the Trump Organization on at least one other business deal ......... All told, the company claimed to have raised more than $1 billion in EB-5 money during its first five years. Fittingly (at least for our purposes) is that Mastroianni’s first EB-5 project was a $144-million mixed-use project in Jupiter, Florida, known as Habourside Place. The development officially opened in December 2014. The following summer, Mastroianni announced a partnership between the development and a nearby golf course. Its name? Trump National Golf Club Jupiter.