Nicole Meyer Sells $150 Million In China Immigration Visas: Jared Kushner Sister's New Trump Scandal [Opinion]

Seeded by reddirthippy View Original Article: inquisitr.com
Seeded on Mon May 8, 2017 7:35 PM
As reported by the Associated Press, Nicole Meyer – sister of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner – has created a new scandal for the Trump administration by organizing huge events in Shanghai and elsewhere in which she was essentially selling US immigration visas for $500,000 apiece in the hope of raising $150 million from investors. This money would go toward a large luxury apartment project in New Jersey that is being developed – in part – by Kushner companies. To many people, this sounds like a blatant conflict of interest. And it is.

