Photo Op: Trump meets with Russian Dog Catcher

Well not really, well maybe if he was in the hotel room who knows. Comey might know but he is not talking.

Putting that aside, Putin sends some low level minister to meet with the president of the Untied States; Trump has pictures taken making a big deal of it, apparently completely ignorant to the total lack of respect. I seem to remember the right wing echo chamber making a big deal about Obama getting snubbed on his visit to Russia the old 'no hand shake deal' which was completely false. The same groups nearly flipped their lids when Obama visited China. Yet when Putin shows such an obvious sign of disrespect there are cheers.

For Trump I guess being Bslapped by a strong man is the definition of making America Great Again.