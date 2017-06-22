Congressional mandate - Health insurers must increase premiums

(Sec. 133) Health insurers must increase premiums by 30% for one year for enrollees in the individual market who had a break in coverage of more than 62 days in the previous year. States with programs under this bill to provide financial assistance to high-risk individuals or stabilize health insurance premiums in the individual market and states participating in the Federal Invisible Risk Sharing Program may apply for a waiver to allow health insurers, for individuals with a break in coverage, to vary premiums based on an individual's health status instead of increasing premiums by 30%.