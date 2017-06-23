Pruitt under fire again for misleading Congress on his email use

When now-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testified at his confirmation hearing earlier this year, he misled senators about his email use as Oklahoma attorney general. Now, legislators are raising questions about whether he fully disclosed the details of his email use even after the original mistake was brought to light.

... Pruitt is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma Bar Association for “dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.”

... In 2015, when Pruitt was still a state attorney general, it was revealed — through FOIA requests — that he had an uncommonly close relationship with an oil and gas company in Oklahoma. To wit, Pruitt took an email drafted by lawyers for Devon Energy and sent it to the EPA on state letterhead. The New York Times received a Pulitzer for the story; Pruitt went on to lead the EPA.