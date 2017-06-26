GOP Mandates No Insurance for YOU!

The GOP in both houses claimed the Obama era penalties were to steep and punitive. So the House of rep solution a penalty paid to the insurance companies of 30% of the premium for 12 months. So for a person paying $800 per month that would be a penalty of $2880 way more than the Obama's plan. Oh but the senate didn't include that in their bill what nice folks, maybe not.

So the party of free market solution is to redistrict the market forcing a company to not sell it`s product for 6 months??? "Maintain Coverage the previous year" that is pretty vague is that one day, one week, one month out of the year Could be th the same as the house bill, 60 days, who knows. If a person is frozen out for 6 months doesn't that indicate another 6 month freeze out because coverage wasn't maintained? No matter the reason for not having insurance you are going to be hit with a either a huge monetary penalty or a health penalty, one thing for sure some folks are going to be left out in the cold.

Their solution reminds of the Seinfeld Soup nazi episode. Wasn't it the GOP that was fond of shouting deaths panels seems rather than a warning it was a wish.

link to the senate bill before this provision was added