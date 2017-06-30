Donald Trump and Ben Carson show all black people in the February issue of Ebony magazine that they can take time away from their highly publicized presidential nomination pissing contest to get their hair fried, dyed, and braid to the side on a budget with no political shade whatsoever. Let these two tell it, there’s nothing but GOP love in the house when it comes to commonality of cost-effective hairstyling in today’s economy.
Ben Carson Braids Donald Trump's Hair For Black History Month
