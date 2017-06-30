Yes, President Trump Will Still Be Eating Well-Done Steak and Ketchup in Saudi Arabia | Food & Wine

But, good news for the President’s stomach: The Associated Press today reported that the POTUS’s travels abroad include a “worldwide effort … to keep Trump happy.” That includes everything from advising foreign officials about the president’s much discussed preference for short presentations with lots of visual aids to assuring that he’ll have plenty of ketchup for his well-done steaks along the way.
