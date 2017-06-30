Newsvine

More state officials refuse to turn over voter roll data | TheHill

As of Friday afternoon, officials in New York, California, Massachusetts, Kentucky and Virginia had said they would not turn over any of their voter data to the voter fraud commission.

Other officials in Connecticut, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Vermont, Utah, North Carolina, Indiana and Iowa said they would only turn over public information on voter rolls, but wouldn't share private information.

Wisconsin announced it would turn over public information but would charge the commission $12,500 to buy the voter roll data.

