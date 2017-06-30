Newsvine

Ten Things That are Worth More Than an Hour of Labor at Minimum Wage

By reddirthippy
Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:31 PM
1 ) Big Mac meal

2) Toilet seat

3) 3 lb bag of Beyond dog food

4) Dog Wormer

5) movie ticket

6) 4 by 6 rug

7) pair of pants from the Salvation Army

8) 6 rolls of toilet paper

9) cheap bottle of wine

10) .045 seconds of Trump's time

