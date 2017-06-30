Ten Things That are Worth More Than an Hour of Labor at Minimum Wage

1 ) Big Mac meal
2) Toilet seat
3) 3 lb bag of Beyond dog food
4) Dog Wormer
5) movie ticket
6) 4 by 6 rug
7) pair of pants from the Salvation Army
8) 6 rolls of toilet paper
9) cheap bottle of wine
10) .045 seconds of Trump's time
1 ) Big Mac meal
2) Toilet seat
3) 3 lb bag of Beyond dog food
4) Dog Wormer
5) movie ticket
6) 4 by 6 rug
7) pair of pants from the Salvation Army
8) 6 rolls of toilet paper
9) cheap bottle of wine
10) .045 seconds of Trump's time
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment