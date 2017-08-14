A reminder from 2009: Rightwing Extremism: Current Economic and Political Climate Fueling Resurgence in Radicalization and Recruitment

(U) Key Findings (U//LES) The DHS/Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) has no specific information that domestic rightwing * terrorists are currently pl anning acts of violence, but rightwing extremists may be gaining new recruits by playing on their fears about several emergent issues. The economic downturn and the election of the first African American president present unique drivers for rightwing radicalization and recruitment. — (U//LES) Threats from white supremac ist and violent antigovernment groups during 2009 have been largely rhetorical and have not indicated plans to carry out violent acts. Nevertheless, the co nsequences of a prolonged economic downturn—including real es tate foreclosures, unempl oyment, and an inability to obtain credit—could create a fertile recruiting environment for rightwing extremists and even result in confro ntations between such groups and government authorities simila r to those in the past.